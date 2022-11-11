Austin Police search for suspect in robbery wearing fake beard

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed bank robberies.

Authorities responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Bank of America in the 9701 block of Research Blvd.

The suspect who wore a fake beard mask, entered the bank, approached the teller, and gave her a note that stated a robbery was happening, according to police.

The suspect pulled out a handgun during the robbery.

He took cash and left the scene in a black, 4-door vehicle with damage to the front right panel.

The suspect is described as a Middle Easter or Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, a medium build, speaks fluent English possibly with a middle eastern accent and carrying a black shoulder bag while armed with a black handgun.

The suspect appeared to wear a fake mustache mask along with a black and glasses (Austin Police Department)

He was last seen wearing long sleeve, black jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes, dark-colored ball cap with an unknown emblem and glasses.

The vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with damage to the front right panel.

Police say the same man above robbed a Chase bank on October 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

