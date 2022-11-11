Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said they believe he is still in the local area and “may have gotten transportation to the area of Moss and E Martin Luther King Street.”

David is 5′ 5″, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.

