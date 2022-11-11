DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house

DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo.

The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.

The first vehicle was a Chevrolet SUV that was carrying four undocumented immigrants in the rear cargo area.

The other vehicle, a Dodge SUV, was stopped near a hotel carrying seven undocumented immigrants.

A third vehicle that left an alleged stash house resulted in a vehicle pursuit which came to a stop at the corner of Green Street and N. Arkansas Avenue.

Four undocumetned immigrants were apprehended in the case.

Agents searched the suspected stash house and found four additional people inside.

In total, 19 undocumented immigrants were arrested and turned over to Border Patrol custody.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Dodge SUV, Merced Aguilar, 61, and Kilmar Alexander Garcia Portillo, 19, were arrested for human smuggling.

