Good News Friday: November 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents.

We want to show out Lulu. She’s a black and white puppy who arrived at the Killeen ISD Career Center Advanced Animal Science program. Students groomed her before she made it to her forever home. The program teaches students to apply Biology and Life Science to real-world life processes of animals and wildlife.

Congratulations to the West FFA. They had a big day at the Heart of Texas District Leadership Development Events contest. The Senior skills team placed 1st and advanced to area. Greenhand skills also placed 1st and advanced to area.

Members of the KISD Career Center FFA competed at Salado’s Central Texas District Leadership Development events contest. Many of these students also took home several awards. Congratulations guys!

And we know many of you are definitely happy about this one. TX-DOT is celebrating the completion of the My35 Waco construction project. They held a ceremony this week near the 4th and 5th street underpass near Baylor. The project expanded I-35 to four lanes making it easier to get through the city.

