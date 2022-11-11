If you didn’t get your cold weather gear ready, you’re gonna have a bad time

If you haven’t found your cold weather clothes or if they’re not clean yet (hey, we’ve all been there), you’ll want to spend a ton of time inside today. We’ve been hoping to salute those who have served this Veterans Day with dry and mild weather, but a strong front will not only significantly drop temperatures, but the front will bring us high rain chances too. Ahead of today’s front, we’re expecting temperatures to peak in the 60s. For cities and towns east of I-35, temperatures may actually warm into the mid-to-upper 70s since the front won’t arrive until later in the day. Temperatures should start to drop before 9 AM along and west of I-35 with temperatures tumbling by lunch time east of I-35. We’re expecting temperatures to drop from the 60s and 70s into the 50s for much of the day. After today’s rain comes to a close from west-to-east late this afternoon, temperatures will drop even more into the 30s and 40s by 6 PM. In addition to the arriving chill, north winds will join the cold air and may gust to near 35 MPH. When rain comes to a close, we’re expecting wind chills this evening to stay in the 30s and eventually drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Oh, yeah. The rain. We didn’t forget about it, but we’re kind of hoping to avoid that subject. Central Texas is stuck in the grips of a severe and ongoing drought. We still desperately need more rain and we’ll see between a quarter-inch and half-inch widespread (with locally higher totals), but it’s going to be a cold rain that falls behind today’s front. Rain chances are highest today from mid-morning through mid-afternoon and rain will be moving from west-to-east. While we’re likely going to see a steady light-to-moderate rain, there will be heavy downpours and even some thunderstorms. Today’s storms are most likely near and east of I-35 and there could be some very small hail with the storms that form, but that’s about it. Most of the rain should be confined near and east of I-35 by 3 PM. Rain should gradually exit this afternoon with the entire area drying out by 7 PM.

A long stretch of cold weather is on the way to Central Texas. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 50s for highs every dsay from Saturday through next Sunday (with potentially some 40s for highs Monday). Morning temperatures will generally stay in the mid-30s, but the first freeze of the year for most of our area is expected Sunday morning. We’ll also see a big temperature increase from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Instead of starting out near and below freezing, and approaching storm system will boost Monday’s morning temperatures into the mid-40s. Monday is likely going to be another cold and rainy one. While Monday’s storm system is set to arrive later in the day, likely giving us a dry morning, widely scattered to numerous showers and storms will roll through the area. This should be a quick moving storm system so we’ll only have a few hours of a rain chance, but the front will help to drag down even more cold air. Central Texas is unlikely to see temperatures cold enough for any frozen precipitation, but snow may actually fall on the other side of the Red River.

Monday’s temperatures will likely dip into the upper 40s and low 50s with the arriving rain. Yes, we’ll clear out for much of the remainder of the week, but high temperatures should stay in the low-to-mid 50s while morning lows stay in the mid-30s. Another storm system rolls through late next week too. While we’re unsure about whether or not there will be rain, there could be another shot of colder air arriving too. The good news with the front late next week is that it could be just enough to get the air moving again, potentially shoving cold air out of here during the week of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.