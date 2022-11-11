Investigators offering $5K reward for information regarding the death of Sgt. Jesse Cruz

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for credible information leading to a positive identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in the Aug. 13 vehicle accident that left Cruz dead.

Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL.

According to officials, the vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle and that the vehicle may have already been repaired.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve.

The operator crashed in the grassy median causing him to be ejected and land in the inside lane of Clear Creek Road.

Cruz who was an active duty soldier was wearing a helmet at the time.

In a statement to KWTX, Fort Hood stated, “Sergeant Jesse R. Cruz was killed in a motorcycle accident on the early morning of August 13, 2022. Cruz, a unit supply specialist, arrived to Fort Hood October 2019 and was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment. His previous awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Army CID at (254) 319-0718 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.