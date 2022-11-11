Louisiana man extradited from Las Vegas for human trafficking of a minor in McLennan County

Christepher Menson, 59,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Louisiana man has been booked into the McLennan County Jail after an investigation yb the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Christepher Menson, 59, has been charged with trafficking of a minor after being extradited from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Menson has been charged after he allegedly obtained a minor from Galveston and brought the victim to the Waco area where incidents occurred until the victim was able to escape.

The suspect is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Nov. 10.

