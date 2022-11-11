Navasota man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It took a Grimes County jury only 15 minutes Thursday to sentence a Navasota man to life in prison after he was found guilty of the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 1995.

Prosecutors and police say they began investigating Robert Shannon Crawford, 79, in the summer of 2021 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

During their investigation of the 14-year-old boy’s case, Navasota police and the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office learned of at least three other survivors including the 12-year-old girl. In that case, investigators say they discovered the child was forced to get an abortion at a clinic in Houston after she was impregnated by Crawford.

Crawford eventually confessed to sexually assaulting both the 12-year-old girl and the 14-year-old boy.

In their investigation, authorities say they also discovered Crawford molested a child in the 1970s in Conroe, and another victim, a 10-year-old girl from Mexico, had just moved to Navasota in the 1980s when she was also sexually assaulted by Crawford.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and said Crawford was making plans to flee the country when he was detained. At the time of his arrest, Crawford had a passport in his possession and was wearing an under belt designed to hide money.

During a weeklong trial presided over by 506th District Court Judge Gary Chaney, District Attorney Andria Bender and Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster, put on evidence that included testimony from several of the survivors, to prove the 1995 aggravated sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl.

The jury found Crawford guilty after just 15 minutes of deliberation. and returned a punishment verdict of life in prison and gave him the maximum allowable fine of $10,000.

“In 25 years as a prosecutor, this is among the most egregious child sexual abuse cases I’ve handled. Robert Crawford is a child molester, who victimized children for decades. Today, the jury made clear in their punishment verdict of a life sentence is what happens in Grimes County if you molest children,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender

“We brought in victims and witnesses from out of the county, out of state, and out of the country to provide testimony during this trial. It has taken most of our team to put on this case. The payoff of getting justice for these victims makes the long hours and hard work worth the effort,” said Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster.

“This case is a reminder of why education on child sexual abuse is so important. There are a few important lessons from this case: There is commonly a delay before a person reports being the victim of child sexual abuse. Victims must process what has happened to them and feel comfortable confiding in someone. If someone confides in you, help them,” said Grimes County DA Crime Victims Coordinator Brenda Williams.

“Reach out to your local law enforcement agency or Crime Victim Services Office if you need guidance or resources. With all of the victims, in this case, the common thread between them was at the time of victimization their abuser had access to them in his home. Make sure you know who your kids are around or staying with. Make sure your kids understand good touching vs. bad touching. Make sure they know to tell someone if something happens to them,” said Williams. “Child sexual abuse must always be reported to law enforcement. It is rarely a one-time incident.”

“I am grateful a monster has been taken off the streets. There is no doubt in my mind that there are more victims out there,” said Navasota Police Department Detective Travis Mullins who investigated this case from the beginning.

“In early October 2022, I was finally able to track down the family of the teenage girl from the 1970s. She is deceased. When I spoke with her brother, I was able to confirm the sexual abuse reported to Detective Mullins,” said Grimes County DA Investigator John Wren, who helped obtain a confession from Crawford.

