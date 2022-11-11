Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

El Conquistado r at 4508 West Waco Drive in Waco got an 85 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the employees were handing tortillas with their bare hands.

They needed gloves.

The hot water was turned off at the hand-washing sink.

There was a container of tomatoes on the floor.

Per regulation, it has to be at least six inches off the ground.

There were damp-soiled wiping clothes on the food prep line.

--

AMC Theatres Galaxy 16 at 333 South Valley Mills Drive in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the manager had to get rid of some spray bottles with unknown chemicals inside of them.

Five soda fountain spigots had a build-up of a black-sticky substance on them.

There was butter and/or oil build-up on the butter dispenser and near the air fryer.

There was also food and trash in a cabinet.

--

Razzoo’s at 201 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker--- some foods were held at a marginal temperature in one of the coolers.

The cooler needed some maintenance.

Nothing too bad here, however, that stuff needed to be fixed before a larger problem creeps up.

--

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to the Blasian Asian at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco.

If you are looking for a taste of Cambodia, this is the spot.

It’s the perfect balance of sweet and sour, and bitter and savory.

Check out the “Blasian” with stir fry noodles. chicken, beef, and port on skewers with egg rolls and sauce.

One KWTX employee swears by the garlic fried rice.

Give it a try.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.