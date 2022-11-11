Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple.

Incident

Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48 a.m. on June 15, 2022 after a resident called police to report a suspicious man in the neighborhood.

At approximately 7:57 a.m., a police officer observed and had a “brief interaction” with Turner. The officer checked records in the patrol unit’s computer and learned the man had a misdemeanor theft warrant.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the police officer called dispatch and reported Turner was running towards a wood line in an effort to avoid detention.

The officer did not pursue the man and other officers arriving at the scene soon established a perimeter. A K-9 unit was also called to assist in the search for the subject.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., Turner was observed “walking northbound on the southbound side of Interstate 35, along the shoulder of the inside, center divider,” police said.

At approximately 8:59 a.m., an officer exited a patrol unit on the northbound side of I-35 and “directed” a taser at the individual without discharging it, police said.

Turner then began moving westbound and allegedly entered the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle.

The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and began performing CPR on Turner, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the man later succumbed to his injuries.

According to authorities, Turner was not under arrest or under the physical control or restraint of a police officer at the time of his death, the incident is not an in-custody death as defined by Texas law.

Section 49.18 (d)(2) of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure provides that a person is considered to be “in the custody of a peace officer” when they are:

1. Under arrest by a peace officer; or

2. Under the physical control or restraint of a peace officer

“To ensure the Department understood the events and circumstances that occurred during this dispatched call for service, Police Chief Shawn Reynolds requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety work the traffic accident while the Texas Rangers, in partnership with the Temple Police Department, investigated the interaction between police officers and Mr. Turner,” said Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for Temple Police.

Investigation findings

The investigation revealed that Turner had been staying with the party that made the original call for service.

The caller told the investigator that Turner was supposed to get up and go to work on the morning of the accident, but he had been acting strangely, walking around the backyard and appeared to have been up all night. When the caller went to leave the residence and take Turner to work, they discovered that Turner had already left the residence.

The caller stated that she then locked the doors and ensured the house was secure with younger teenagers present in the home.

The caller stated that she did not want Mr. Turner in the residence because he had been acting strangely. When the caller received a phone call from the children at the residence, she called 911 to ensure that Mr. Turner knew he could no longer be at the residence at that time, according to police.

Review on incident

Upon a thorough review of the incident, the following has been determined:

The Texas Rangers found no criminal actions on the part of the Temple Police officers involved in the incident.

The Temple Police Department conducted an internal administrative review of the incident and determined that there were no violations of law or policy by any officers involved in the incident, as well.

The death investigation was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for administrative review. Their review also concluded that there were no criminal violations on the part of the Temple Police officers.

The officer(s) acted in accordance with Temple Police Department policy and procedures and did not violate any local, state or federal laws. The Department’s administrative investigation has been closed.

There will be no modifications or changes to Department policy resulting this review.

The Temple Police Department met with the family of Mr. Turner twice, once at the onset of the investigation process and again on Nov. 3 to discuss the results of the various investigations.

“At the request of the family, the Department’s investigation of this incident will remain closed. No further information will be released, said Nowlin. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Turner’s family and loved ones.”

