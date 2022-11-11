US Navy sailor sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant Texas girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A US Navy sailor has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of in the capital murder of his Houston girlfriend who was pregnant with twins.

Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, drove from his home in Virginia to Charlotte, NC, then flew to Detroit and on to Houston.

Once he arrived in Houston, Murphy went to the apartment of his girlfriend, Ebony Harris, 28, and fatally stabbed her, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The pregnant mother of two had recently told Murphy she was expecting twins and that they were his, although she was pregnant from another man.

Murphy already had twins with his girlfriend in Virginia.

According to his flight records, he booked a flight to Houston after she broke the news and was in town for just three hours.

Investigators tracked his cellphone to Harris’s home during those hours and his DNA was found underneath her fingernails.

Her body was found in her home the next day.

He left Houston and flew to Atlanta and then Charlotte to pick up his car, spending more than $1,000 on plane tickets in total.

“He hoped to cover his tracks, but flight information, DNA and cellphone records proved what he did,” said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Knecht. “Ebony fought hard, but she could not stop this man, and we’re proud that this jury did.”

Murphy wore his naval uniform throughout the weeklong trial.

