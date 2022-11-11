Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building.

Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group.

The specialty group will include acute care, outpatient and mental health care. Living quarters will also be provided for staff and training for nurses.

The hospital originally was closed as part of a consolidation of VA services in 2005.

In 2007, the state purchased the building with plans to convert it into a 200-bed hospital for inmates of women’s prison units in Gatesville, but the plans never materialized.

The facility was handed over to the Texas General Land Office in July 2016 to begin appraisals.

In June 2017, the land office approved the sale of the property to Sterling Real Estate Development Corporation and Sterling VA Marlin, LLC, for a price of $1.6 million.

A project was then never done since 2017.

The renovation is set to begin in January of 2023 and is expected to finish in 2024.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis Sr. says the new operation will add 300 jobs to their area.

