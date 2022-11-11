Veterans in Central Texas look forward to the Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, not letting the chance of rain stop them today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas Veterans look forward to the annual Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, and, despite the high rain chances and cold weather, many veterans will be parading down Austin Avenue come rain or shine.

“The parade is not about us being in a parade, the parade is supposed to be about the community recognizing their local veterans and saying thank you,” Bill Mahon, a Vietnam Veteran and the parade marshal, said.

Mahon will be leading the Veterans Parade for about the thirtieth time. He started in 1989, and he also brings a few of his antique cars with different paintings honoring Veterans. One car shows the many Veterans serving throughout American history.

As the marshal, he says he enjoys interacting with other Veterans who watch the parade as well as children and parade goers who are there to honor and thank him and other Veterans who fought for their freedom.

“A lot of us think about the men and women that we served with during our time on active duty during the parade,” Mahon said. “The second important part is the children in the parade and the children watching the parade get a glimpse of history. When that parade goes by, you see the last of our World War II Veterans. It used to be hundreds. Now we’re in less than dozens in our parade.”

Mahon says he is one of the many Veterans who look forward to the day and parade, and that’s why parade-goers will see him on the route even though the forecast is not the best.

”My raggedy buttocks will be going down Austin Avenue regardless of the weather because our men and women have fought through the years, regardless of weather, war and service does not have a weather break,” Mahon said.

Another group that looks forward to the parade is the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Chapter 2310. Parade-goers will not be able to miss the group as they ride down Austin Avenue with their motorcycles and vests.

John “Airbender” Tippy, the Commander of the chapter and Combat Veteran, said the group of Combat Veterans rides together not only to enjoy their hobby but to honor fellow Veterans and spread awareness about their cause.

“Our focus is to support and assist individual Veterans, Veteran care facilities, Veteran organizations, and registered Veteran charities,” Tippy said.

Tippy rode his motorcycle over 25,000 in support of this cause, and this parade will add even more miles.

As a Combat Veteran himself, he is looking forward to honoring and supporting his fellow Veterans while doing his favorite hobby.

“We all have a good time doing it,” he said. “We love supporting our Veterans as we are Veterans ourselves, and you can’t beat it. It’s a great feeling. Just getting out and being able to present who we are and what we do and make a name for ourselves so people know who we are, so we can provide the help that we’re here to do.”

He said any Veteran in need of any help or support can contact the group on their website.

This is the 99th annual Veterans Day Parade, and it is put on by the McLennan County Veterans Association and Stan C. Parker Foundation.

The Veterans Day Parade will start rolling at 11 a.m., and over 100 groups are expected to parade down Austin Avenue. However, rain chances may affect the lineup.

