Winter-feeling weekend

The chill has arrived and it’s going to linger in Central Texas for awhile. The rain we had today, however, is a different story. We see the rain clear out completely tonight from west to east. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight - into the 30s - and we have our first Freeze Warning in place for San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, and Bosque Counties tonight with temperatures likely at or below freezing in that zone. The rest of Central Texas will likely stay just above freezing tonight, but tomorrow night is a different story...

This weekend keeps the cooler weather at play for us - even as clouds clear and sunshine returns for Saturday, highs are only expected to make it into the low and mid 50s. With winds relaxing and the clouds gone Saturday night, a more widespread freeze is expected Saturday night/Sunday morning. Have pets and plants indoors at night this weekend and cover any sensitive vegetation as temperatures drop into the upper 20s/low 30s.

You can put the rain gear away for the weekend, but as we look ahead to next week, don’t put it too far out of sight. Monday is likely going to be another cold and rainy one. Monday will bring us temperatures staying in the 40s and 50s all day long. Monday’s storm system is set to arrive later in the day. This should be a quick moving storm system so we’ll only have a few hours of a rain chance, but the front will help to drag down even more cold air. Central Texas is unlikely to see temperatures cold enough for any frozen precipitation, but snow may actually fall on the other side of the Red River. A long stretch of cold weather is on the way as another storm system rolls through late next week too. As far as rain chances go with that front... it’s something we will be tracking in the upcoming days.

