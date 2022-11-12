Cameron Park Zoo hosts 29th annual stampede race to benefit animal conservation funds

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zoo animals weren’t the only ones stampeding this morning.

Saturday, November 12th marked the 29th annual HEB Cameron Park Zoo Stampede race, hosted by the Zoological and Botanical Society.

“We love zoos, and we love what modern zoos do for animals,” Kristina Lane, a Georgetown resident and race participant, told KWTX. “So we try to visit every one that we possibly can. I think we’ve been to every one in Texas now, and this is our favorite. So it was fun to do this race.”

The Lane family was among hundreds of others who ran one, five and 10k races, all of which benefitted a roaring good cause.

“It brings in a lot of money for our worldwide conservation programs that Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society contribute to,” Terri Cox, Executive Director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, said. “It’s a way for us to help our animal ambassadors here at Cameron Park Zoo, their wild counterparts.”

Given that 2022 is the year of the tiger, the stampede also focused on raising critical funds specifically for tiger conservation.

“The year we opened Cameron Park Zoo, we helped to build a tiger rescue center in Bogor, Java,” Cox continued. “So our commitment to tiger conservation goes way back, and this year’s race is a tribute to that.”

Race sponsors HEB and Reliant made an appearance as well, showing their support for everything the zoo stands for.

“We just love being a part of the community and everything the zoo stands for,” Rhonda Featherston, the Waco area community coordinator for HEB, told KWTX. “In community, tourism, economic development, supporting the animals and the education of conservation.”

Those looking to learn more about the zoo’s conservation efforts can do so at www.cameronparkzoo.com.

