Defense POW/MIA identifies Texas Korean War soldier

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas, killed during the Korean War was accounted for Aug. 2.

In late 1950, Hanks was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, 8th Army.

According to the agency, he was reported missing in action on Nov. 26 while his unit was attempting to withdraw from east of the Ch’ongch’on Rver near Anju, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.

Hanks was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

Following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War on July 27, 2018.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018 and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Hanks’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and isotope analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA analysis.

Hanks’ name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Hanks will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, on a date yet to be determined.

