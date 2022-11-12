Defense POW/MIA identifies Texas Korean War soldier

U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.
U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas,
U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas,(Defense POW/MIA Agency)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas, killed during the Korean War was accounted for Aug. 2.

In late 1950, Hanks was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, 8th Army.

According to the agency, he was reported missing in action on Nov. 26 while his unit was attempting to withdraw from east of the Ch’ongch’on Rver near Anju, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.

Hanks was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

Following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War on July 27, 2018.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018 and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Hanks’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and isotope analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA analysis.

Hanks’ name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Hanks will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, on a date yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers

Latest News

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
Stock photo
FBI Arrests Round Rock Pastor for Child Pornography