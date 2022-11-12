Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Hagglers Resale-tique Friday night just before 7:30 p.m..

Witnesses that live near where the fire broke out tell us they heard a large boom and then saw large flames outside.

One of the owners of the company, Tammy Crabb, tells us firefighters are still evaluating how the fire started but say it could be due to lightning.

Crabb says they won’t know how much they lost until they are able to walk through the building.

“We are hoping that the memorabilia from Colonel Henry Potter of World War II is salvageable,” Crabb said. “His family had collected years and years and years worth of memorabilia from his time in the Military.”

Crabb says no injuries were reported from the fire.

“Gratitude to the Bryan and CSFD is what we are feeling right now,” Crabb said.

