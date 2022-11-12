Temple warming shelters to open due to freezing temperatures
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two warming shelters will be open Saturday night due to forecasted freezing temperatures.
The Salvation Army will be open beginning at 3 p.m. at 419 W. Ave. G with dinner and breakfast provided.
The shelter will close tomorrow morning following breakfast and service animals are accepted in the shelter.
Impact Church will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at 306 E. Adams Ave.
Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Pets are accepted in the shelter.
