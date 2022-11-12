Temple warming shelters to open due to freezing temperatures

(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two warming shelters will be open Saturday night due to forecasted freezing temperatures.

The Salvation Army will be open beginning at 3 p.m. at 419 W. Ave. G with dinner and breakfast provided.

The shelter will close tomorrow morning following breakfast and service animals are accepted in the shelter.

Impact Church will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at 306 E. Adams Ave.

Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Pets are accepted in the shelter.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
Of the 192 arrested following a biker gang-related shooting at a Waco, Texas Twin Peaks...
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers

Latest News

fastcast baylor fans football
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas,
Defense POW/MIA identifies Texas Korean War soldier
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student