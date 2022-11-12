Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month.

Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control.

According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, dragged the girl between her legs, then grabbed her left arm and dragged her again until they reached a trashcan 29 feet away.

“It made me feel so furious that words cannot even explain how it felt because she’s my little girl.” Patricia Saldana

According to witnesses, the incident allegedly stemmed from Dominguez telling her to throw a utensil away and the student didn’t want to.

“They failed to protect my daughter from one of their own,” said Saldana.

Houston Independent School District said in a statement, “HISD takes these situations very seriously and the safety and well being of our students is always our absolute top priority. HISD PD was notified of an an=allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending outcome of an investigation.”

