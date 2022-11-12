Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show

By SOPHIE REARDON
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Two World War II-era planes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the planes.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(AGNES CALKA)

According to the event’s website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veteran’s Day, which was Friday.

The Dallas Executive Airport Twitter account tweeted early Saturday afternoon that there had been an “incident” during the show, and that fire authorities were responding to the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

