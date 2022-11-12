Waco Elementary School celebrates its 70th birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local neighborhood elementary school which was dedicated November 11, 1952, is marking its 70th birthday Friday by bringing together current students, staff and family with alumni from the past seven decades.

Crestview Elementary in the Waco ISD held a birthday celebration Thursday night in conjunction with its annual Thanksgiving gathering for current students and their families.

In order to accommodate the large crowd, the party was moved from Crestview Elementary to Waco High School.

More than 800 people turned out to mark the milestone, including many alumni.

Current Crestview Principal Samantha Craytor said the event attracted many people because Crestview has a feeling of home.

“Crestview is like a home and a place that students, staff and alumni can come back to,” said Craytor. “It truly is family.”

Crestview Elementary was built following a four-million-dollar bond package approved by voters in the fall of 1949.

The location was chosen in part because the school had no air conditioning, but the plot of land had a nice breeze.

Crestview first opened on September 4, 1952 but wasn’t dedicated in a ceremony until November 11.

Autoplay Caption

While it underwent an expansion in the 1990′s, much of the building remains the same.

Craytor said more than 800 people turned out for the trip down memory lane Thursday evening which included a portion of the schools 450 students and their families plus alumni.

Guests were entertained by a Thanksgiving performance which showcased first, second and third graders.

They enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal that was free to students, large birthday cakes, cards, balloons and even an alumni room dedicated to former students and staff filled with pictures, albums and memorabilia.

Craytor said it was a birthday party no one will soon forget.

“We really enjoy all of our families being able to celebrate the success here at Crestview and of course the 70 years,” Craytor said. “Celebrating 70 years at Crestview means so much.”

Craytor said the event was such a huge success, the school plans to make the dinner an annual event at Waco High School each November.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.