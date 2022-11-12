Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.

No specifics about his situation have been made public but police did say the man was not a resident of the complex and had warrants out for his arrest.

During the standoff, no other people were inside the apartment.

Most residents were asked to shelter in place until the situation ended and some closer to the apartment where the standoff happened were evacuated.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as new information is provided.

Currently working a barricaded subject in the 100 block of Luther St W. SWAT and HNT are currently on scene. Media Staging at the Lincoln Center. pic.twitter.com/0S0SxnCieE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 12, 2022

