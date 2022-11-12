The winter chill continues for a while in Central Texas

It has been a beautiful but chilly Saturday across Central Texas. Temperatures warmed into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. That’s about 15° below where we should be for this time of the year. We had a few locations across our western/northwestern areas that were around freezing Saturday morning, but a more widespread freeze will settle in tonight into Sunday morning. So get ready, we have a very cold night in store!

A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect for most of Central Texas from 12 AM to 8 AM Sunday, for the counties of Bell, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, and Robertson. The warning is in effect for temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s (27° to 33°).

You may notice that there are a few counties in our viewing area that are missing from tonight’s warning. Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, and San Saba are not included. That’s because temperatures dropped to near freezing Saturday morning. Those areas were under a Freeze Warning at the time, but once your temperatures drop to or below freezing, you no longer need a warning in place if sub-freezing temperatures occur again.

Make sure to Protect those P’s, which are your pipes, plants, pets, and of course people! Dress warm if you are going to be outside in these cold temperatures. The last time we saw temperatures around 32° was back on March 24, 2022, that’s 233 days ago!

For Sunday, the morning will be cold and the afternoon remains chilly. After below freezing temperatures, we should warm into the low to mid 50s for the afternoon. We should see an increase in clouds and east winds returning throughout the day, which is a representation of an increase in some moisture moving back into Central Texas. Overall, the weather for the rest of the weekend is very quiet.

You’ll need to find your umbrellas as we head into the new work week. Rain chances increase Monday morning into the afternoon as a cold front and upper air disturbance swing across Texas. Rain chances and totals look to be highest for the eastern half of the area. Rain looks like it will end west to east by the afternoon or evening. Totals with this system look to be around 0.10″ to 0.25″ for areas west of I-35 and 0.25″ to 0.75″ for areas east. With rain, clouds, and breezy northeast winds, Monday will be very chilly! Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s for the afternoon! Thankfully all the wintry precipitation looks like it will stay to our north with this storm system.

It’s cold front season! We’re watching additional fronts that’ll move into Central Texas throughout the week. Temperatures for the upcoming week look to remain around 15° to 20° below our normal for this time of the year. Highs in the low to mid 50s possible every single day next week. We should be in the upper 60s for the middle of November. Low temperatures also look to remain cold into the 30s throughout the upcoming week as well.

As far as rain goes with these fronts, our forecast models are not in good agreement about when/if rain returns throughout the upcoming week. We may see rain chances return Thursday with a front and possible again over the weekend. More details to come on this over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.