Bell County officials searching for missing teen

Missing Bell County teen
Missing Bell County teen(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook.

Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes, about five foot six inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds.

The investigation has led officials to believe she could be in the McGregor area. The department has had leads but they have not helped in locating the teen. They are asking that if you have any information on her whereabouts to please call them at 254-933-5412.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
SUSPECTS: Brian Matthew Cook, 37, of Crawford (LEFT), and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin...
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating damaged vehicle’s OnStar device
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

Latest News

Dozens of volunteers assembled the wood frame for the exterior walls for the home for George...
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity home in Nolanville for disabled marine corps veteran
Stabbing
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
fastcast baylor fans football
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Temple warming shelters to open due to freezing temperatures