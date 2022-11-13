California mother arrested after child dies of fentanyl overdose

KPTV
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KWTX) - A California woman has been arrested after her child died of a fentanyl overdose in May 2022.

Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, faces two felony charges of child endangerment with great bodily injury and enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony. She is also charged with possession of a controlled substance for meth and fentanyl.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call at 10:15 p.m. May 4 t a home on 1600 block of Millregarding a 3-year-old child that was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department arrived on the scene first and immediately started life-saving efforts for the child.

The child was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for additional life-saving care but never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased that same evening.

According to police, an investigation was initiated by the San Luis Obispo Police Investigations Bureau.

“In cooperation with this investigation, the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the child, which included a toxicology screening,” said authorities. ”In mid-June, the results from the toxicology report confirmed the child died from a fatal level of fentanyl in his system.”

During this investigation, it was determined that the child’s mother, Jennifer Mae Niemann, was the primary caregiver and was present when her child died.

Over the following months, the investigators gathered additional information that Niemann’s actions allowed access to fentanyl which directly led to the child’s death.

San Luis Obispo Police detectives went to San Diego on Nov. 7 to attempt to locate Niemann regarding this investigation. On November 8, 2022,

She was located and taken into custody without incident on Nov. 8 where she was transported back to San Luis Obispo where she was booked into SLO County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

Latest News

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
The NTSB gives a media update on the investigation into a mid - air crash that happened over an...
NTSB updates the media on the Dallas, Texas air show crash
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, while control of the House is still up for grabs.
Democrats win the Senate; control of the House in limbo
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk’s latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators