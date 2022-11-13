California mother arrested after child dies of fentanyl overdose

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KWTX) - A California woman has been arrested after her child died of a fentanyl overdose in May 2022.

Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, faces two felony charges of child endangerment with great bodily injury and enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony. She is also charged with possession of a controlled substance for meth and fentanyl.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call at 10:15 p.m. May 4 t a home on 1600 block of Millregarding a 3-year-old child that was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department arrived on the scene first and immediately started life-saving efforts for the child.

The child was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for additional life-saving care but never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased that same evening.

According to police, an investigation was initiated by the San Luis Obispo Police Investigations Bureau.

“In cooperation with this investigation, the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the child, which included a toxicology screening,” said authorities. ”In mid-June, the results from the toxicology report confirmed the child died from a fatal level of fentanyl in his system.”

During this investigation, it was determined that the child’s mother, Jennifer Mae Niemann, was the primary caregiver and was present when her child died.

Over the following months, the investigators gathered additional information that Niemann’s actions allowed access to fentanyl which directly led to the child’s death.

San Luis Obispo Police detectives went to San Diego on Nov. 7 to attempt to locate Niemann regarding this investigation. On November 8, 2022,

She was located and taken into custody without incident on Nov. 8 where she was transported back to San Luis Obispo where she was booked into SLO County Jail.

