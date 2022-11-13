Cold and wet Monday. You’ll need your warm coats and umbrellas.

Our first widespread freeze of the season occurred Sunday, November 13th. The average first freeze usually falls on November 22nd, so we’re about 10 days earlier than average this year. The Waco Regional Airport dropped down to 26° just before 4 a.m. The last time we saw temperatures dip down to the freezing mark was back on March 24th, 2022. That means this is the first freeze Central Texas has seen in 234 days. The last time we were colder than 26° was back on March 12th, 246 days ago, when we dipped down to 22°

Sunday afternoon was pleasant, but still on the chilly side. Temperatures warmed into the low to mid 50s. We gradually saw mid and high level clouds increase throughout the day along with east/southeast winds. The clouds and winds are an indication that we have more moisture moving back into Central Texas.

This moisture is important because we have a cold front and upper-air disturbance set to move across Central Texas throughout the day on Monday. Rain showers are likely to start Monday morning with rain gradually ending west to east by the afternoon as drier air moves in from the west behind the front. Rain will initially start out light, but could start to fall heavy at times by the late morning hours into the afternoon. Severe weather is not likely with this storm system. The main weather dangers may be some cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall. Rain totals for Monday look to be around trace amounts to 0.25″ for areas west of I-35 and 0.25″ to 0.75″ for areas east.

Temperatures will be tricky across Central Texas on Monday. The chilly weather will be here for all, except some will be much colder than others throughout the day. Clouds and rain will play a major role in who sees what temperatures Monday. Our western areas may end up seeing a little more sunshine by the afternoon, which may allow temperatures to warm into the 50s. If you see rain and clouds for most of the day, temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s. Just make sure you dress warm and have your umbrellas ready to go on Monday.

Temperatures for the upcoming work week look to remain around 15° to 20° below our normal for this time of the year. Highs in the low to mid 50s possible every single day this week. We should be in the upper 60s for the middle of November. Low temperatures also look to remain cold into the 30s throughout the upcoming week as well.

We will be watching additional disturbances move across the region throughout the week. Right now, rain chances look low and better to our south as we will have relatively dry air in place. We may track another cold front moving in by late in the week which may bring up our rain chances a little Friday into the weekend, but models still have differences regarding rain for Central Texas. We may see another cold front move into Central Texas that may bring more rain by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. More details to come on this over the next couple of days.

