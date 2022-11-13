FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to return to Waco

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff was at McLane Stadium ahead of Baylor's 27-14 win over Oklahoma in the...
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff was at McLane Stadium ahead of Baylor's 27-14 win over Oklahoma in the 2021 season(KWTX's Chris Williams)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s matchup with TCU will be in the national spotlight this coming Saturday.

For the second year in a row, FOX has picked McLane Stadium as the site for its Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show.

Baylor’s game with the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. on FOX with the Big Noon Kickoff Show airing live ahead of kickoff, starting at 9 a.m.

The Bears hosted the show last year before a game against Oklahoma in which the Bears won 27-14.

Big Noon Kickoff, which began in 2019, includes Rob Stone and features former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and his USC Teammate Reggie Bush, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, and three-time national champion winning coach Urban Meyer. Veteran reporters Tom Rinaldi and Bruce Feldman also provide coverage throughout the two-hour show.

The crew will be in town to preview the top games in college football, plus give detailed analysis on Baylor’s clash with TCU on Saturday.

According to a Baylor spokesperson, McLane Stadium parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Saturday for fans with reserved parking passes for the game against TCU. Free parking is available downtown at 3rd and Austin near Heritage Square, with a free shuttle running Saturday morning through postgame. Additional information will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) breaks free from Baylor cornerback Mark Milton in...
Kansas State flawless in victory over Baylor
Oklahoma State Signing
Central Texas athletes make plans official on National Signing Day
Oklahoma State Signing
Central Texas athletes make plans official on National Signing Day
Baylor wide receiver Jordan Nabors scores a touchdown against Oklahoma in the first half of an...
Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game