FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to return to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s matchup with TCU will be in the national spotlight this coming Saturday.

For the second year in a row, FOX has picked McLane Stadium as the site for its Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show.

Baylor’s game with the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. on FOX with the Big Noon Kickoff Show airing live ahead of kickoff, starting at 9 a.m.

The Bears hosted the show last year before a game against Oklahoma in which the Bears won 27-14.

Big Noon Kickoff, which began in 2019, includes Rob Stone and features former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and his USC Teammate Reggie Bush, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, and three-time national champion winning coach Urban Meyer. Veteran reporters Tom Rinaldi and Bruce Feldman also provide coverage throughout the two-hour show.

The crew will be in town to preview the top games in college football, plus give detailed analysis on Baylor’s clash with TCU on Saturday.

According to a Baylor spokesperson, McLane Stadium parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Saturday for fans with reserved parking passes for the game against TCU. Free parking is available downtown at 3rd and Austin near Heritage Square, with a free shuttle running Saturday morning through postgame. Additional information will be released in the coming days.

