Kansas State flawless in victory over Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On a night where Baylor fans arrived en masse for a grass roots “blackout” game, Kansas State came into McLane stadium and played lights out.

Both the Bears and Wildcats needed a win to stay afloat in the wide open race for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Wildcats looked like the better team from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. The Chris Klieman lead team executed their game plan perfectly by picking apart the Baylor defense on short throws and milking the clock.

The Bears had no answer for junior quarterback Will Howard who came into the game after starter Adrian Martinez went out with an injury.

Howard picked apart the Baylor defense to the tune of 18 of 26 for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. Two of which went to tight end Ben Sinnott.

All Big 12 running back Deuce Vaughn was his usual dynamic self rushing 22 times for 104 yards and catching the ball 8 times for 50 yards and touchdown.

But the real story was the Baylor offense, or lack thereof.

The Bears came out and executed well on their first drive until they got to the red zone where Blake Shapen’s turnover woes continued. On a third down play Shapen rushed a throw that was tipped by wide receiver Josh Cameron and intercepted by Kansas State safety Kobe Savage.

Shapen and the Baylor offense could never find a rhythm after that. Kansas State decided early on that they would sell out to stop the run and make Shapen beat them through the air, and he simply couldn’t.

The sophomore signal caller finished the game 22 of 38 passing for only 203 yards and two interceptions.

This was Baylor’s worst offensive scoring performance since the final game of the 2020 season when they lost to Oklahoma State 42-3.

The Bears will try to regroup next week against rival TCU as they now will try to play the roll of disrupter in Big 12 and potentially National Title races.

