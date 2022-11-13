Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado.

The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold Elementary school.

This is the largest and oldest gathering of Scottish clans in Texas, something locals take with pride.

“My family came to Salado in 1925, so it’s part of the community,” Dealy Fielder, an event organizer and attendee, told KWTX. “It’s really important to me to keep something going that’s been going on so long. The games, themselves, and the festival has become a tradition in Salado.”

It’s not a coincidence Fielder is one of many with Scottish heritage in the Salado area, given that the small Texas town was settled by Scots in 1825.

Along with traditional games, bagpipes and kilts, the three-day festival featured a field of tents with different clans.

“The clans are kind of like a tribe,” Dave Swarthout, the executive director of Salado Museum, said. “They’ve got many different families that belong to them, but they usually have one title or Scottish name. Like Clan McFarlen, Clan Cunningham.”

One Clan Murray member said he’s been coming to the gathering for 15 years, hoping to help attendees trace their own Scottish ancestry.

“Come out and talk to the clans, because you might discover your own family,” Scott Murray Davis of Clan Murray told KWTX. “And that’s what we here at Clan Murray try to do. You may not be a member of Clan Murray, but we’ll try and help you find a clan.”

Aside from honoring Scottish heritage, however, the event also raises money for the Salado Museum and College Park.

“It is the major fundraiser for the Salado museum and Salado college,” Swarthout continued. “That’s very important and we’re trying to not only continue the tradition but grow it.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.