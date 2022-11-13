One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon.

The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

There is no further threat to the community.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.