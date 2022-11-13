Police identify elderly man stabbed, killed at Killeen mosque

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives are actively investigating the murder of 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen mosque located at 5600 State Highway 195.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officers were dispatched to the mosque after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.

The officers located a man suffering from a stab wound.  A male suspect was located and detained, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in a business relationship, and both attended the mosque,” Killeen Police said.

“At the time of the incident occurred, both individuals were inside the mosque when the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:37 p.m.

This is the eighteenth murder victim for the City of Killeen this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
Veterans Day
Veterans Day: Free meals, discounts

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
FILE- Class change at United South High School in Laredo.
State leaders won’t commit to specifics about how much they might invest in children’s mental health
(left to right) Len Root ,Terry Barker, Major Curtis Rowe and Craig Hutain
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
61st Scottish gathering makes stops in Salado
61st Scottish gathering makes stop in Salado
On Sunday organizers raised over $50,000 for the Avila and Aviles families at the “Sunday Night...
‘Sunday Night Lights’ raises money for families of victims, honors law enforcement in McGregor shooting