Police identify elderly man stabbed, killed at Killeen mosque

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives are actively investigating the murder of 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen mosque located at 5600 State Highway 195.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officers were dispatched to the mosque after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.

The officers located a man suffering from a stab wound. A male suspect was located and detained, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in a business relationship, and both attended the mosque,” Killeen Police said.

“At the time of the incident occurred, both individuals were inside the mosque when the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:37 p.m.

This is the eighteenth murder victim for the City of Killeen this year.

