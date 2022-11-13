Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus.

The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the College Station Fire Marshall’s Office, a teen driver had used his pickup truck to drive onto the lawn of the school property and create a series of circular ruts carved out on the ground.

Either during the vandalism or immediately afterward, the pickup caught on fire.

The incident occurred in October but the 17-year-old was just arrested last Thursday and charged with criminal mischief. He was released on Friday on a $3,000 bond.

According to College Station ISD, damage estimates and cleanup totaled more than $21,000.

