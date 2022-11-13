The winter chill continues for a while in Central Texas

For a video forecast, make sure to download our KWTX Weather App for free in the Apple and Google Play Stores.

Brrr! It’s cold. Widespread freezing temperatures have taken place across Central Texas Saturday night into our Sunday morning. We have not seen temperatures like these in over 230 days! After below freezing temperatures, we should warm into the low to mid 50s for this afternoon. We should see an increase in clouds and east/southeast winds returning throughout the day, which is a representation of an increase in some moisture moving back into Central Texas. Overall, the weather for the rest of the weekend is very quiet.

You’ll need to find your umbrellas as we head into the new work week. Rain chances increase Monday morning into the afternoon as a cold front and upper air disturbance swing across Texas. Rain chances and totals look to be highest for the eastern half of the area. Rain looks like it will end west to east by the afternoon or evening. Totals with this system look to be around 0.10″ to 0.25″ for areas west of I-35 and 0.25″ to 0.75″ for areas east. With rain, clouds, and breezy northeast winds, Monday will be very chilly! Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s for the afternoon! Thankfully all the wintry precipitation looks like it will stay to our north with this storm system.

It is in fact cold front season! We’re watching additional fronts that’ll move into Central Texas throughout the week. Temperatures for the upcoming week look to remain around 15° to 20° below our normal for this time of the year. Highs in the low to mid 50s possible every single day next week. We should be in the upper 60s for the middle of November. Low temperatures also look to remain cold into the 30s throughout the upcoming week as well.

As far as rain goes with these fronts, our forecast models are not in good agreement about when/if rain returns throughout the upcoming week. We may see rain chances return Thursday with a front and possible again over the weekend. More details to come on this over the next couple of days.

