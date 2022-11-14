$50K in collectibles gone after veteran-owned shop burglarized on Veteran’s Day

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran-owned shop in Central Texas is asking for help finding the burglars who hit Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles.

Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess.

Four burglars broke into the store around 2:30 a.m., and in the span of three minutes, stole items from signed cards, jerseys, and helmets.

Co-owner and Army veteran, John Bostic, said they took over $50,000 worth of merchandise.

“I’m in total disbelief. Disbelief that people would do that to small businesses. That’s crippling to a small business like us,” said Bostic.

The robbers took items and cash and left nothing but broken glass.

Co-owner and Army veteran, George Apollo, said he thinks about the children who will miss out on what was stolen.

“There’s little kids out there who love to collect sports cards, who love to collect. We just do it for them and the community,” said Apollo.

Apollo said he was once a kid who loved to collect himself. Along with the store’s merchandise, his personal collectable cards were stolen as well.

“That hurts the most. That is stuff that I invested money in, that I invested for my kids. It’s not for me, it’s for my kids when they grow up if they want to sell it,” said Apollo.

“We don’t take money out. We don’t make money personally. All of our money reinvests in this business. Eventually we would get to a point, but for the time we’ve been open we haven’t done that. This is a big setback,” said Bostic.

The two are setting up tighter security to avoid anything else being stolen.

“By the end of this week, we’ll be able to be reopened and try to move forward.”

Owners ask people to pay attention to the burglars’ distinctive shoes and hoodies to hopefully identify the robbers.

Here is a list of the serial numbers form the stolen items in case you spot any of the memorabilia up for sale.

A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone(KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
Veterans Day
Veterans Day: Free meals, discounts

Latest News

FILE: Leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Waco.
O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
A veteran owned store burglarized on Veteran's Day
A veteran owned store burglarized on Veteran's Day
Hospital facility in downtown Marlin has been vacant for nearly 20 years
MARLIN VA HOSPITAL SOLD
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast