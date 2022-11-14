Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner’s Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas (CBS NewspathNow/Agnes Calka).

The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.

Former Keller city councilmember Terry Barker was identified as one of the victims in the collision and crash at a Dallas air show on Nov. 12, 2022.

Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as a warrant officer. He went on to work as a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.

“It’s one of those communities where everybody knows everyone and so it’s a tremendous lost,” said Keller Mayor Armin Mizani. “He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was.”

Barker is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

Keller had planned to take down its annual Field of Honor memorial on Sunday, but officials decided to leave it up in Barker’s honor. A candlelight vigil and flag retirement ceremony in his memory are being planned.

A second victim, Len Root, was also named by the Allied Pilots Association.

Len Root was identified as another victim in the fatal collision.

Root also served as a pilot for American Airlines. On Sunday evening, the airline said in a statement:

“Our hearts are with the friends and family members of those we lost in Saturday’s Wings Over Dallas airshow accident. As an airline, we’re providing support and resources for our colleagues affected by this tragedy and the family members of those lost, and as a community, we’re mourning alongside them.”

A third victim was identified as by the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol as Major Curtis Rowe. Major Rowe served as part of the Civil Air Patrol for over 30 years and held every aircrew rating possible.

Rowe was a prominent figure in the Ohio aviation community. Colonel Peter Bowden, commander of the CAP, said in a statement:

“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service. He also volunteered multiple times over the past decade at the Johnson Flight Academy in Mattoon, Illinois.”

Craig Hutain, of Montgomery, Texas, a United Airlines pilot who performed with Tora Tora Tora Airshows, was confirmed as a victim by a friend, S. Dale McLeod.

The NTSB said in a press conference Sunday that a preliminary report could be released in weeks, but that a full report would not likely be completed for six to seven months.

Investigators have already gathered recorded audio from the control tower, surveyed the site by drone and by ground, and begun conducting interviews.

A spokesperson said the NTSB is working with the Commemorative Air Force to gather training records and operating procedures. Experts have raised questions about whether mistakes made by the volunteer organization – which hosted the air show – may have contributed to the crash.

Neither aircraft was equipped with a in-flight black box recorder. The agency is also working with the FAA to determine if any laws or regulations were broken.

Anyone with photos or videos of the collision, crash, or wreckage is being asked to submit them to NTSB investigators via email.

