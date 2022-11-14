City of Killeen to open warming centers

KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen and the Killeen Housing Authority have partnered to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday.

Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Moss Rose Center at 1103 E Ave. E and t will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 7 a.m. the next day.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold.

While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.

