‘Hopefully, this is the spark’: Marlin city officials, project managers hope development of old VA hospital will revitalize the town

Hospital facility in downtown Marlin has been vacant for nearly 20 years
(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin officials announced the sale of the state-owned Veterans Affairs hospital on Ward Street last week, and during a news conference Monday, announced the revitalized facility will provide full ambulance services and a variety of specialty care for Texans across the state.

In attendance were Marlin city council members, medical professionals and building managers, all of whom are hopeful the acquisition will revive the small Central Texas town.

After sitting unused for nearly 20 years, the VA hospital now has a new owner, Merkabah, Inc., that plans to reopen it to patients again in two years’ time.

“Most of how this hospital is going to work is through transportation, as far as Amarillo, El Paso, Laredo and a lot of other places where we’re going to be taking in patients that can receive unique procedures that are not offered almost anywhere in Texas,” Konstantin Savvon of Merkabah, Inc., told KWTX.

The new hospital will also focus on cutting-edge mental healthcare services, something medical professionals involved say are grossly under-provided in Texas.

“We want to try to provide a whole well-rounded program, to help with not only mental health treatment, mental wellness, detoxification, addiction treatment,” Ayesha McCoy, MD and Anesthesiologist, said. “And at the same time, providing jobs and opportunities for all individuals to be able to benefit from what we’re doing here.”

The campus is set to bring roughly 300 jobs to Marlin, with an emphasis on hiring locally.

“I am so excited,” Marlin resident, Sandra Armstrong, told KWTX. “This is like a dream for the city. It’s well-needed, and the funding and taxes that are gonna be paid are really gonna help our city.”

Project officials tell KWTX the new hospital will be known as the Texas CNS, or Central Nervous System hospital, and they hope to begin construction come January.

Past efforts to revitalize the hospital, including a 2017 plan for veteran transitional housing, never materialized.

