If you don’t bring your coat and umbrella to work, you’re gonna have a bad time

Just like we saw on Veteran’s Day, Central Texas is staring down yet another soggy and chilly day. Today’s storm system isn’t working with the large temperature gradient like Friday’s system was, so we’re mostly expecting light rain and severe weather is highly unlikely. Today will be one of those days where you’ll probably want to stay inside with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s likely dropping into the low-to-mid 40s as the rain starts. Many will feel the chill today, but some of us could warm into the 50s and even 60s with sunshine! Rain chances start mid-morning as light rain overspreads pretty much the entire area. There should be some steady and heavy pockets of rain thrown in the mix, but most of the rain will be light. Rain gradually ends from west-to-east this afternoon and with rain likely lingering near the I-35 corridor through at least 2 PM. Rain exits the area by 7 PM east of I-45. Late-day temperatures likely stay in the 40s all day, but cities and towns near and especially west of Highway 281 may see afternoon sunshine boost temperatures into the 50s and even the 60s! The most likely locations to see not only low rain chances but warmer afternoon temperatures will be Mills and San Saba County.

Today’s rain comes to a close shortly after sunset and rain likely completely comes to a close after that until next week. Another cold front swings through late this afternoon and this evening which keeps the cold air locked into place. Today’s front won’t be able to clear the moisture out from the upper-levels of the atmosphere so we’ll hang on to cloud cover which will keep temperatures cool for the next few days. The extra cloud cover keeps morning lows “warmer” in the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs will be cooler, especially Tuesday, as we warm into the low-to-mid 50s. We’ll get another push of drier air mid-week which will give us some late-week sunshine, especially on Thursday, which will boost temperatures a little into the mid-to-upper 50s. Since we’ll get rid of the clouds, morning temperatures will also dip some and we’re expecting near-freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday morning.

A cold front is set to swing through on Food for Families Friday, but the front doesn’t seem likely to bring us any precipitation. We’re expecting great weather for donations at any of our drop off sites across Central Texas, but it’s going to be a bit chilly. The near-freezing morning lows warm into the mid-50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Friday’s front swings through late in the day and that’ll help to drop our highs into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday. There isn’t a ton of colder air moving through with Friday’s front, but it’ll likely be the front that changes the stagnant weather pattern. Yes, we’ll still stay colder than average next week, but we’re forecasting temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with mid-60s likely returning Wednesday. There will be a storm system lurking for the middle of next week so next week’s forecast does depend on when the rain moves in and is subject to change.

