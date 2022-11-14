Killeen Police Department investigating 19th murder of 2022

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the murder Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane in in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Gibson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

