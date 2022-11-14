Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Waco psychiatric hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Richard Pietrzyk, 61, is charged with sexual assault after he schemed to enter a woman’s room at Ocean’s Behavioral Health Center during room checks and proceeded to rape the victim, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

The sexual assault happened at about 1:35 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the psychiatric hospital located at 5931 Crosslake Parkway in Waco.

In a statement to police, the victim said she was asleep when she woke up and realized Pietrzyk was raping her. The woman said she screamed, but Pietrzyk put his hands over her mouth, the affidavit states.

Police officers viewed security footage allegedly showing Pietrzyk enter the victim’s room with a bag of Fritos. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Pietrzyk exiting the victim’s room without his shoes or the bag of chips.

During a search of the room, police officers found the bag of Fritos and Pietrzyk’s shoes near the victim’s bed, the affidavit states.

Staff at the hospital told police that “Pietrzyk and another male patient had sexual indications earlier in the day” about the victim, further increasing the suspicion the sexual assault was premeditated, the court document reveals.

“Pietrzyk chose an approximately 15 minute window of time in between room checks to enter (the victim’s) room,” the arrest affidavit states, “On video, he first looks into (the victim’s room), then checks the hallway, and then enters the room.”

The victim was taken to a Waco hospital for a SANE exam. Pietrzyk is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

