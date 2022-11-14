Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students.

MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.

Superintendent John Craft thanked Scott and her foundation for choosing KISD to benefit from the tremendously generous gift. He noted that the multi-million-dollar donation would be life-changing for district families for years to come.

“Upon receiving notification that we would be a recipient of such a large donation in support of our work as a school district, I was completely speechless,” Craft said.

“As I began understanding the magnitude of the generous support Ms. MacKenzie Scott is offering to a select group of organizations committed to serving those less fortunate, I found myself humbled and incredibly grateful.”

“The sheer magnitude of a donation like this carries with it the responsibility to positively affect so many lives for years to come.”

“We will be finalizing a recommended plan for the Board of Trustees to consider in the coming weeks that will directly impact the students it is intended to help serve at the core. Internalizing the life-changing affect the proceeds will soon have on so many is beyond exciting.”

“I can only attempt to express my sincere appreciation to Ms. Scott and the foundation, and I know it will ultimately be the families impacted first-hand who will best be able to articulate our gratitude.”

With more than 44,000 students, Killeen ISD is one of the largest, most diverse school districts in the state and enjoys a close, personal relationship with neighboring Fort Hood.

