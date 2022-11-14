Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police with the University of Virginia say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting at a parking garage on campus.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building, WWBT reports.

Police say the suspect is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a Black male who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

