HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd.

Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured.

They say crews were able to stop the fire in the attic and keep it from spreading throughout the structure.

They did have to shut down Sun Valley Blvd. for some time to lay a supply line across the road.

