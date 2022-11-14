Structure fire in Hewitt

Structure fire in Hewitt
Structure fire in Hewitt(City of Hewitt Fire Department (Facebook))
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd.

Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured.

They say crews were able to stop the fire in the attic and keep it from spreading throughout the structure.

They did have to shut down Sun Valley Blvd. for some time to lay a supply line across the road.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The wreck was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Frontage Road.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

Latest News

fastcast waco brazos river sunset
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn...
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman twice this month. He was...
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
fastcast waco brazos river sunset
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast