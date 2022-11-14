‘Sunday Night Lights’ raises money for families of victims, honors law enforcement in McGregor shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is still banding together, six weeks after the tragedy that took five lives. The late September shooting killed Miguel, 15, and Natalie, 14, Avila, Monica Delgado-Aviles, 38, and Lori, 47, and Natalie, 20, Aviles.

On Sunday organizers raised over $50,000 for the Avila and Aviles families at the “Sunday Night Lights” event.

“Several of us reached out to local businesses, friends and families,” organizer Wes Waller said. “I didn’t get a single no. Everyone said yes I’ll be a part of this.”

All proceeds raised will be evenly split and donated to the children left behind: Ezra and Zion Aviles and Jesus, Yulissa and Nicolas Jaimes.

“It’s going to help give them a big hand because they’re not working, they’re still in school,” Sam Aviles, brother-in-law of Lori Aviles said. “It’s going to take a lot for them to get back.”

Local law enforcement agencies all came out to the event to show support.

“There’s 20 plus from all over our area,” Waller said. “They range from Robinson to Valley Mills. Anyone we reached out to, they showed up here tonight.”

At the event the McGregor mayor proclaimed Nov. 13 as McGregor First Responders Appreciation Day. Sergeant Jason Grochowski with the McGregor Police Department was one of the officers who responded to the tragedy.

“Unfortunately it was a tragic experience for everybody,” he said. “Nobody wants to go through something like that. I’m glad that our community is able to come together in the wake of this tragedy.”

Miguel H. Olvera, who is the father of Lori Aviles, led attendees in a prayer in Spanish. He later thanked organizers for putting together the event.

“Thank God for all these big angels like Wes Waller and Jimmy Bennett and everyone that has helped this community during this difficult time,” Olvera told KWTX News 10. “They are here to help, to serve and to bless the town of McGregor and the surrounding communities.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.