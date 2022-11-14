Texas teacher fired after telling student his race is ‘the superior one’

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video in which the teacher is shown having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student.

According to KVUE, the video captured the teacher saying, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

According to CNN, a student off camera asked the teacher, “So White is better than all?”

The teacher allegedly replied, “Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.”

After some other discussion in the video, a student asked, “You said you are a racist, right?”

“I did, yeah, I’m trying to be honest,” the teacher allegedly replied.

The conversation allegedly took place on Friday, Nov. 11, at Bohls Middle School during an advisory class.

“As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement,” the school district said in a statement.

