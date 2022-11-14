Veterinarians discover highly-contagious canine influenza in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is a “decent-sized outbreak” of the highly-contagious H3N2 strain of canine influenza in Waco and surrounding communities, according to a Facebook post from The South Bosque Veterinary Clinic Team.

The clinic said it has recorded a “dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms” like coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite, and increased respiratory rate over the past two weeks.

All of the dogs who recently fell ill have been in highly social environments like doggy daycare, boarding, and grooming facilities three to five days before symptoms emerged, the clinic said.

At first, the clinic assumed those were cases of kennel cough since canine influenza has never been detected in the Waco area. “We have now received confirmation that at least three coughing dogs in our community have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of Canine Influenza,” the post further states.

The clinic said that as a result of the cost of testing for canine influenza, the majority of owners with symptomatic dogs have assumed their dogs are sick, decided to forgo testing, and immediately requested treatment.

“Although all of the examined dogs do not have confirmed canine influenza test results, we believe there is an extremely high likelihood that all of these dogs are in fact infected with canine influenza,” the clinic said.

“Canine influenza (CI), or dog flu, is caused by an influenza A virus. Two strains have been identified in dog flu cases in the United States: H3N8 was first found in the U.S. dog population in 2004 and a “newer” H3N2 was identified more recently in 2015.”

The local veterinarians said the virus does not infect people, but canine influenza is highly contagious to other dogs and can occur year-round.

Most dogs will experience symptoms and recover within one to three weeks. “However, just like in people, some cases can advance into worsening symptoms and even result in life-threatening pneumonia,” the clinic said.

Exposure to the virus, the clinic said, occurs in doggy daycare, boarding, grooming, “or other social activities where contact with respiratory secretions may occur.”

The best form of prevention is to temporarily limit activities that expose your dog to others.

“If your dog has been treated for a cough recently or has had confirmed canine influenza, it is recommended they not engage/socialize with any other dogs for at least one month after showing symptoms.”

The H3N2 strain detected in Central Texas can be transmissible up to 28 days after infection.

“If your dog has experienced these symptoms and is scheduled to board with us (or any other dog boarding facility) for the coming holidays, we URGE you to call and cancel your planned boarding reservation. If your dog has these symptoms and you do not cancel your reservation, please know you are putting other people’s four-legged family members at risk,” the clinic said.

“A severe outbreak could also force us and other facilities to close and will affect the livelihood of our employees and the availability of holiday boarding for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

The veterinarians remind dog owners there is an available vaccine that covers both the H3N8 and the H3N2 influenza strains. The vaccine consists of an initial vaccination followed by a booster three weeks later.

“We are not currently requiring this vaccine, but we do feel dog owners should strongly consider getting their dog vaccinated if they plan to have their dog in any of the high social situations listed above,” the clinic said.

“Please be aware that full protective immunity from the vaccine does not occur until 7-10 days after your dog has received the 3-week booster. Infection can also still occur after vaccination, but symptoms in vaccinated dogs tend to be significantly milder,” the veterinarians said.

If you feel you would like to proceed with scheduling your dog for a canine influenza vaccine, or if you have additional questions, please feel free to call the clinic at (254) 776-7738.

