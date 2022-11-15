Austin resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch game

Texas Lottery scratch off game
Texas Lottery scratch off game(TX Lotto)
By Angela Bonilla
Nov. 15, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin-area resident claimed the $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Money.

The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store at 18810 Highway 290 E. (Building 2-201) in Elgin.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

“This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes,” said Texas Lottery.

