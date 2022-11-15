Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.

“We had a string of vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks that occurred on the north side of Belton,” police said, “We’re seeking help identifying these people of interest.”

If you recognize anyone in the video shared above in this article, or have information regarding these crimes, please contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

