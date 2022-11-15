Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.

“We had a string of vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks that occurred on the north side of Belton,” police said, “We’re seeking help identifying these people of interest.”

If you recognize anyone in the video shared above in this article, or have information regarding these crimes, please contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque

Latest News

Joanna Luna, the missing teen, and Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, the alleged abductor
Amber Alert canceled for missing San Antonio teen; girl still missing
Licensed vocational nurse Robert Lozoya talks about his responsibilities at Carillon’s...
Texas’ nursing homes are missing something: nurses
El estudiante, cuya identidad y edad no han sido dadas a conocer, enfrentará cargos criminales...
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights
The suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds. He is seen wearing a...
Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP