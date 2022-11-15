Christmas tree vandalized at Lacy Lakeview’s Veterans Memorial Park

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park on N. Patricia Street.

“It’s unfortunate to see that some people don’t have anything better to do with their time. The Christmas tree at Veterans Park has only been up since Thursday and has already been vandalized,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police said a portion of the tree was removed, light bulbs were destroyed or stolen, and all of the electrical cords were unplugged.

There are cameras at the park and the city plans to pursue a criminal investigation, police said.

If you have information, please contact the Police Department at 254-799-2479.

Police remind the public that if they see anyone at the parks after the 10:30 p.m. curfew to call the department.

COPYRIGHT 2022.. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.