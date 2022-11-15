Christmas tree vandalized at Lacy Lakeview’s Veterans Memorial Park

The vandalized Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park.
The vandalized Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park.(Lacy Lakeview Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park on N. Patricia Street.

“It’s unfortunate to see that some people don’t have anything better to do with their time. The Christmas tree at Veterans Park has only been up since Thursday and has already been vandalized,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police said a portion of the tree was removed, light bulbs were destroyed or stolen, and all of the electrical cords were unplugged.

There are cameras at the park and the city plans to pursue a criminal investigation, police said.

If you have information, please contact the Police Department at 254-799-2479.

Police remind the public that if they see anyone at the parks after the 10:30 p.m. curfew to call the department.

COPYRIGHT 2022.. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Two World War II planes collide and crash during the Wings Over Dallas air show
File Photo
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
Christopher Yarbro and Gordon Collier
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond...
Evicted tenant accused of killing landlord at Killeen mosque

Latest News

Marcus Levail Murphy was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital...
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
North Texas ISD approves new policy, requires students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex
Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32,
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
Waco pilot David Henry, a Dallas patent attorney and Baylor professor, was at the 2022 Wings...
Waco pilot witnessed warplanes crash at Dallas airshow