December-feeling November continues

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Temperatures will remain chilly with little day-to-day change through midweek. Overnight lows fall into the 30s and afternoons warm into the 50s. Clouds tonight should help to keep us above freezing even as wind speeds come down. Our abnormally cold stretch of November weather continues into the weekend as another front looks to come on Friday.

Our next cold front is set to arrive Friday, which is when our 32nd annual Food for Families Food Drive takes place. The front will be moisture-starved so rain chances look to stay in south Texas with its passage through the state. There could be a few spots of rain in the southern portion of the area on Saturday, but most stay dry.

Saturday’s temperatures will drop a bit into the upper 40s and low 50s but should rebound back into the low-to-mid 50s Sunday, Monday, and maybe Tuesday too. A temperature rebound is set to happen around Thanksgiving, either Wednesday or Thursday, as our next storm system rolls through. The storm system’s arrival time is still a bit unclear, as are many of the particulars surrounding this system, but temperatures should warm into the 40s in the morning and 60s when the system moves through. Rain chances are near 40% Tuesday and Wednesday. While Thanksgiving is more likely than not to remain rain-free, that is subject to change based on the timing of next week’s storm system.

